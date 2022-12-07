Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED seizes gold worth Rs 2.51 cr of Malappuram jewellery house owner

    The federal agency, in its statement, said that the action had been taken against Aboobacker Pazhedath, the promoter of Malabar Jewellery and Fine Gold Jewellery, both of which have their headquarters in Malappuram, Kerala, and one of the shareholders of Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd., Kozhikode.

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED seizes gold worth Rs 2.51 cr of Malappuram jewellery house owner - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it had seized gold worth Rs 2.51 crore from a 'secret' chamber at the Malappuram-based jewellery house promoter's premises, who is an alleged beneficiary of Kerala's gold smuggling through a diplomatic bag' case.

    The federal agency, in its statement, said that the action had been taken against Aboobacker Pazhedath, the promoter of Malabar Jewellery and Fine Gold Jewellery, both of which have their headquarters in Malappuram, Kerala, and one of the shareholders of Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd., Kozhikode.

    The ED, NIA, and Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket discovered on July 5, 2020, with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

    As per ED's probe, the Aboobaker Pazhedath of Malappuram was a beneficiary of the gold smuggling syndicate led by Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair and supported by IAS officer M Sivasankar (former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister).

    The statement added that the illegal gold confiscated by Customs on 05.07.2020, 3 kgs of gold belonged to Aboobacker Pazhedath.

    According to the agency, Pazedath had 'admitted' that the three kgs of gold seized by the Customs belonged to him. Additionally, he admitted to smuggling six kgs of gold through the diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in the past. 

    According to the ED, "His business firms raised money to buy the smuggled gold (Malabar Jewellery, Fine Gold & Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt. Ltd.). Discreet enquiries have found that Aboobaker Pazhedath still indulged in gold smuggling-related activities through his firms."

    Searches were conducted at the firms mentioned above and Pazhedath's residential premises, resulting in the recovery and seizure of 5.058 kg of gold worth Rs 2.51 crore 'secreted' in a chamber, along with Rs 3.79 lakh in Indian currency.

    Apart from Nair and IAS officer Sivasankar, the ED earlier arrested Sarith and Suresh (ex-employees at the UAE consulate in Kerala), and a charge sheet was filed against them under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), followed by a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet).

    The ED had approached the Supreme Court a few months ago, requesting that the case be transferred from Kerala to Karnataka, claiming that a free and fair trial would be impossible in the former state.    

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: KT Jaleel withdraws controversial 'Azad Kashmir' remark; says he was misinterpreted

    Also read: 'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Also read: Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna's revelations against CM stirs up political storm

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Election result 2022 Who is Bobby Kinnar AAP only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri gcw

    MCD Election result 2022: Who is Bobby Kinnar, AAP's only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri

    CBI filed 56 cases, 22 charge sheets against MPs, MLAs between 2017-22; check details - adt

    CBI filed 56 cases, 22 charge sheets against MPs, MLAs between 2017-22; check details

    MCD Election result 2022 Here s how much your councillor earns per month gcw

    MCD Election result 2022: Here's how much your councillor earns per month

    No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language: Government to Rajya Sabha - adt

    'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    MCD Election Result 2022 BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win Here s how gcw

    MCD Election Result 2022: BJP can still have the Mayor seat despite AAP win; Here's how

    Recent Stories

    football Eden Hazard retires from international football fans thank 'king' of Belgium's golden generation snt

    'Thank you Eden Hazard': Fans applaud 'King' of Belgium's golden generation after international retirement

    Taliban carry out first public execution since Afghanistan takeover gcw

    Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghanistan takeover

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD, HOT bedroom song 'Lagale Tu Ang Sajna' go VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD, HOT bedroom song 'Lagale Tu Ang Sajna' go VIRAL

    MCD Election result 2022 Who is Bobby Kinnar AAP only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri gcw

    MCD Election result 2022: Who is Bobby Kinnar, AAP's only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri

    IOC International Olympic Committee Executive Board to wait until IOA Indian Olympic Association Elections on December 10 to take final warning call-ayh

    IOC Executive Board to wait until IOA Elections on December 10 to take 'final warning' call

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon