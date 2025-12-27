Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Purab, calling him a symbol of courage and sacrifice. The CM said the Guru's life teaches us to fearlessly stand against injustice.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, paid tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Prakash Purab, describing the tenth Sikh Guru as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion.

CM's Message of Courage and Devotion

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, continues to inspire generations with his life and teachings.

He noted that the Guru's life story stands as a beacon of courage, truth, and dedication for humanity.

"The saga of valour of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji teaches us that the true meaning of religion lies in having the strength to fearlessly stand against injustice," Dhami said in his message.

He further extended his salutations to the revered Guru, highlighting his enduring legacy and contribution to upholding righteousness and human values.

Prakash Purab Celebrations

The Prakash Purab, which marks the birthday of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is celebrated with enthusiasm and good cheer every year. The Gurudwaras are illuminated with glittering lights to signify Prakash (light), followed by Anand Path and Prabhat Feri, which comes into practice a few days before the main festival.

Veer Baal Diwas: Commemorating Supreme Sacrifice

Earlier, on December 26, Veer Baal Diwas was observed across the country for the first time to commemorate the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Govind Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice at the tender ages of nine and six years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)