Kerala: Four-year-old strangled to death by relative in Thrissur

Thrissur: A four-year-old boy was strangled to death by a female relative in Thrissur on Monday. Ritwik, the son of Madhusudhan and Athira, was dead. The accused was identified as Deepti, the wife of Madhusudhan's brother. Deepti tried to commit suicide after the incident. The relatives told the police that she was undergoing treatment for mental problems.

The incident happened around 11 pm last night. Madhusudhan's mother was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhinjampara due to a fever. Athira brought her son Ritwik to Deepti to take care of him until they came. However, when they returned from the hospital and knocked on the door, no one opened it. Later, Deepti's five-year-old daughter opened the door.

When they entered the house, they found Ritwik motionless and the woman was bleeding. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but he died. His body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary. Deepti was admitted to Thrissur Medical College and is undergoing treatment for serious injuries. As per the police, Deepti has been under treatment for mental health issues for 5 years. The police said that the woman had injuries on the neck and hand using a sharp weapon. The hospital authorities said that her condition continues to be critical.