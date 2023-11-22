Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Four arrested for creating fake ID cards in Youth Congress Election

    The four members of the Youth Congress have been arrested by the police on charges related to the creation of fake voter ID cards for the election process. The police had searched their houses and seized the laptop.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The four members of the Youth Congress have been arrested by the police on charges related to the creation of fake voter ID cards for the election process. Abhi Vikram, Binil, Binu, Fenny Nainan, and Vikas Krishnan were arrested. All of them are known active workers affiliated with the Youth Congress from the Adoor constituency in Pathanamthitta. 

    Meanwhile, the Youth Congress state president, Rahul Mamkootathil, conveyed to Asianet News that filing a case will not bring the Youth Congress to justice and insisted that all activists currently in custody are innocent. Rahul emphasized that the Youth Congress has no need to create fake identity cards, and he believes that the investigation of the case is beyond the political agenda of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM.

    He further stated that the organization would not present its defense before the investigation team. Rahul mentioned that he has not been summoned for questioning, and if called for questioning, he will be there and said that the case will only become a topic for Pinarayi Vijayan to preach.

    There are reports indicating that followers of the state president, Rahul Mamkootathil have been detained due to an internal fight within the group. The information about the altercation was reportedly leaked to the police from within the group. Within Group A, there is a faction that believes there is an effort to involve the state president in the inquiry. This internal conflict arises in the context of the group's participation in elections across various categories. 

    The police are interrogating the accused who are in custody in the case. It is suspected that fake identity documents were created using their laptops and mobile phones. The police had searched their houses and seized the laptop. Further steps will be taken by the police after scientific tests.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
