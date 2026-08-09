Heavy rainfall and floods in Kerala have severely impacted the agriculture sector, causing an estimated loss of Rs 127.61 crore. According to Minister T Siddique, 45,904 farmers and 9,332 hectares of land have been affected across districts.

Agriculture Sector Suffers Rs 127.61 Crore Loss

Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique on Sunday said that the heavy rainfall and flood situation in the state have severely affected the agriculture sector, with thousands of farmers and hectares of agricultural land impacted across districts. Highlighting the extent of the damage, Siddique said that 45,904 farmers have been seriously affected by the rainfall, while 9,332 hectares of agricultural land have suffered damage. He added that the estimated loss to the agriculture sector stands at Rs 127.61 crore. "Due to the heavy rainfall and the serious flood situation, it has seriously affected the agriculture sector here in Kerala. Every district in Kerala is seriously affected... 45,904 farmers are seriously affected by this heavy rainfall, and 9,332 hectares of agricultural land are seriously affected. A Rs 127.61 crore loss is now estimated. The fair registration is still continuing with the farmers and affected areas," Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique said.

Minister Seeks Rs 110 Crore Central Aid

The Minister further highlighted the severe conditions in Kuttanad after visiting the flood-affected region, stating that thousands of hectares of farmland remain submerged and farmers continue to face hardships. "Yesterday, I visited the Kuttanad area. Thousands of hectares of land are underwater. The situation is very grave. The sorrow of the farmers is still continuing there. Almost all the farmers are in relief camps. By assessing this situation, a primary letter is given to the Central Union Minister to provide immediate assistance of Rs 110 crores, 10 crores for the rejuvenation of the agricultural fields and lands, and 100 crores of assistance. Immediate central government officials should come very urgently to see, monitor, and provide assistance in this regard. And we expect a positive reply from the central government," he added.

CM V D Satheesan Reviews Flood Situation

Earlier, on Tuesday, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan chaired a review meeting at Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district to assess the flood situation following constant rainfall that has inundated several parts of the district. The meeting was attended by senior district officials and representatives from various departments to evaluate relief operations and strengthen disaster response measures.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas, including Ranni, Aranmula, and Thiruvalla, to assess the situation on the ground. He also inspected relief camps, reviewed the availability of essential facilities, interacted with displaced families, and monitored the ongoing disaster management operations. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Satheesan said that 133 relief camps are currently operational across the district, sheltering more than 6,400 people displaced by the floods. He noted that the majority of the camps have been established in the Thiruvalla region, where floodwaters are yet to recede completely.

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