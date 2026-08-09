The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a one-year extension for ED Director Rahul Navin. His tenure is now extended up to August 13, 2027, and will continue beyond his superannuation date on July 31, 2027.

ED Director Rahul Navin's Tenure Extended The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a one-year extension in the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin. According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training, Navin's tenure has been extended beyond August 13, 2026, up to August 13, 2027. The extension also includes continuation in service beyond his date of superannuation on July 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)