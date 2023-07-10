Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

The completion of the initial phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is drawing close. The Airport Authority of India is currently focused on final preparations, which entail fulfilling the essential licensing prerequisites for flights and wrapping up the remaining construction tasks.

The city of Ayodhya, known for its association with Lord Ram, will soon be connected to major cities across the country through air travel. The construction of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport is progressing rapidly, with plans to complete it before the construction of the Ram temple. This development will pave the way for the commencement of air flights in Ayodhya.

The construction of the first phase of the airport is nearing its conclusion. The Airport Authority of India is currently engaged in final preparations, including meeting the necessary licensing requirements for flights and completing the construction works.

The authorities have instructed the relevant companies to ensure the completion of all tasks related to the Ram temple by October 2023. Consequently, air travel between Ayodhya and Delhi as well as Mumbai is expected to commence in 2023 itself. This information has been confirmed by the Airport Authority of India.

To meet this timeline, all construction activities have been expedited, and flights are likely to begin as early as October of this year. The initial flight is expected to operate onboard an ATR-72 aircraft, with the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram scheduled for January 2024.

The acting director of the airport, VS Kushwaha, shared that domestic flights are projected to start by November. The runway and power transmission work are progressing rapidly. About 90% of the critical runway construction has been completed, and the air traffic control tower is ready. The passenger terminal building has achieved around 76% completion.

In terms of security, the construction of the boundary wall is in its final stages, and additional measures such as barbed wire installation are being implemented. Furthermore, the construction of an isolation way, two taxiways, and a parking apron for three air buses has been completed.

Rajeev Kulshrestha, the director of the Airport Authority, stated that the civil, electrical, and IT works of the airport will be finalized between July and August. Subsequently, the process of obtaining flight licenses will follow. With the support of the district administration, the license is expected to be granted within a month of completing the work in August. Flights will commence after obtaining permission from the Prime Minister's Office.

As part of the ongoing progress, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar conducted an inspection of the airport. He noted that 97% of the land acquisition work for all three phases of the airport has been completed, and the remaining land acquisition will be finalized by July 15.

With the completion of the first phase, the airport will offer night landing facilities, enabling planes to land even in foggy conditions. This enhanced infrastructure is anticipated to attract more visitors and tourists to Ayodhya.