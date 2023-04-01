Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at Jayalakshmi Silks in Kozhikode; Cars in parking area razed

    The flames were detected on the upper floor around 6.15 am. The efforts to douse fire are progressing under the Fire and Safety units. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A massive fire broke out in the building of the textile store Jayalakshmi Silks at Kallai road in Kozhikode on Saturday. The fire burned cars in the parking lot.

    The flames were detected on the upper floor around 6.15 am. The efforts to douse fire are progressing under the Fire and Safety units. 7 units of the fire force have reached the spot.

    An eyewitness reported that the fire was initially spotted in a car that was parked in the parking lot. Afterwards, smoke was observed coming from the building's second floor. Two parked cars were destroyed beyond repair.

    Further details are awaited.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
