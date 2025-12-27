Assam's BJP passed a political resolution warning Congress against 'dividing' society and backing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's stance on illegal foreigners and land encroachers. The resolution received wide support from party members.

BJP Warns Congress, Backs Govt on Illegal Encroachment

In the second session on the first day of the State BJP Executive meeting, Minister Ranjit Das presented a political resolution and issued a strong warning to the Congress party for its alleged conspiracy to "divide" the greater Assamese society, Jayanta Kumar Goswami, spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh said in a release.

Goswami stated that through the political resolution, Minister Das expressed full support to the firm stand taken by the BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against illegal foreigners. The resolution also extended complete support to the government's action of evicting illegal encroachers from government land.

"Supporting the resolution, Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister Bimal Bora and MLA Nomal Momin delivered their speeches and extended full support to the steps taken by the Assam Government to ensure a secure future for the indigenous people of the state. On the other hand, State Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay, Goalpara District President Dipankar Nath, State leaders Ashwini Rai and Sarkar, among several other party workers, also extended their support to the political resolution presented by Minister Ranjit Das," the release stated.

CM Sarma Meets Karbi Community Representatives

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with representatives of various organisations representing the Karbi community, members of Karbi civil society, and functionaries of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the representatives on a range of issues, including the recent incident that occurred in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district.

Karbi Council to File Affidavit on VGR/PGR Land Issue

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that, regarding the VGR and PGR land issue currently before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit in the first week of January.

"Simultaneously, Karbi civil society will also present its views as a party to the case. Considering the importance of the matter, the state government will request the court for an expeditious hearing and early verdict, following which appropriate action will be taken by the Government in accordance with the court's decision," the Chief Minister said.

Govt Offices to be Relocated, Land to be Fenced

The Chief Minister further stated that all government offices currently located on VGR/PGR land in Kheroni will be relocated to alternative locations at the earliest.

He stated that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will soon undertake fencing of approximately 8,000 bighas of VGR/PGR land in Kheroni and carry out afforestation in the area to prevent future encroachment.

Compensation Announced for Victim's Family

Referring to the recent incident in Kheroni in which a person lost his life due to alleged police firing, the Chief Minister said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will provide a job to a next of kin of the deceased, while the state government will additionally provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)