Kerala: Financial irregularities of over Rs 2 crore emerge at Attappadi Tribal specialty hospital

Palakkad: Huge financial irregularities were found in the audit report of Attappadi Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital. According to the special audit report of the health department, irregularities of Rs 2 crore 99 lakh were committed in various projects implemented during the time of the former superintendent of the hospital Dr. R Prabhudas. About half a lakh rupees were cheated just by making a document that he bought fruits to give juice to pregnant women.

An audit reveals financial irregularities at the hospital, with ₹7,84000 allocated to non-existent members. ₹4,49,490 was falsely claimed for X-rays, and ₹3.80 lakhs were diverted with a fake lab test report. Additionally, ₹50,000 was spent on clothes for non-existent patients, and ₹1,11,000 was irregularly paid for an external doctor's appointment.

The hospital building was used for an unauthorized ATM, and substantial funds were allocated to questionable waste management projects. Despite seeking an explanation from Prabhudas, he contends the funds were used for tribal welfare, refuting personal gain allegations.