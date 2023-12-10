Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Couple from Kerala kills 11-year-old daughter, then commits suicide; cites 'financial crisis'

    A Kerala family from Kollam allegedly died by suicide in Kodagu, Karnataka due to a financial crisis. Vinod and Jibi were found hanging and the child was lying dead on the bed.

    Kerala family found dead in Karnataka resort, suicide note report anr
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Bengaluru: Kollam resident Vinod Babusenan (43), his wife Jibi Abraham (37) and their daughter Jane Maria Jacob (11) were found dead. Police said financial problems were the reason for the suicide. The family was found dead by the resort staff on Saturday (Dec 9) afternoon. Vinod and Jibi were hanging and the child was lying dead on the bed. The police concluded that both of them hanged themselves after killing the child.

    The police have also recovered a suicide note signed by Vinod and Jibi stating that no one else is responsible for the death. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Kodagu. The police said that the relatives of Kollam have been informed and the dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

    The family arrived at the resort in an SUV on Friday evening and booked into their cabin about 6 p.m. After a little break, the family went for a walk around the resort. The family was allegedly in excellent spirits when they arrived, according to Anand, the resort's manager.

    The family went for a stroll and then went to a local shop before returning for dinner. Vinod had promised the resort staff that they would leave at 10 a.m. on Saturday, but when they did not, the staff went to check on them.

    At the checkout time, one of the staff members knocked on the door, but no one responded. Thirty minutes later, the staff team attempted knocking again.

    This time, they noticed the family's slippers outside the cottage, which made them suspicious. According to a police spokesman, they noticed the couple hanging as they glanced through the window.

