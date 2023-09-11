Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Excise Dept seizes drug worth Rs 3.5 crore during Onam Special Drive

    Excise department registered a total of 10,469 cases during this Onam Special Drive. Around 841 individuals were arrested in drug-related incidents, and 1,479 people were apprehended in Abkari cases.

    Kerala: Excise Dept seizes drug worth Rs 3.5 crore during Onam Special Drive rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: During the Onam special drive, the Excise department registered a total of 10,469 cases. Among these cases, 833 were related to drugs, while 1,851 were Abkari cases. As a result of these cases, approximately 841 individuals were arrested in drug-related incidents, and 1,479 people were apprehended in Abkari cases.

    The Excise department disclosed that drugs with an estimated value of Rs 3.25 crore were confiscated during this Onam special drive. Minister MB Rajesh extended his congratulations to the Excise Forces for the success of the operation.

    Throughout the course of this operation, a total of 13,622 tests were conducted, and 942 raids were carried out in collaboration with other departments. Additionally, 1,419,976 vehicles underwent inspection. In drug-related cases, 56 vehicles were impounded, while in Abkari cases, 117 vehicles were seized.

    Notably, the highest number of drug cases were reported in Ernakulam (92), Kottayam (90), and Alappuzha (87) districts, while Kasaragod (8) district had the lowest number of cases (8). In the case of Abkari offenses, Palakkad (185) and Kottayam (184) districts recorded the highest numbers, whereas Wayanad (55) and Idukki (81) reported the lowest figures.

    A total of Rs 15.56 lakh in fines were imposed in 7,785 cases related to tobacco haul, with 2,203 kg of tobacco products being seized. In the course of the Onam drive, various illicit substances were also seized, including 409.60 grams of methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), 77.64 grams of heroin, nine grams of brown sugar, 8.6 grams of hashish, 32.6 grams of hashish oil, 83 grams of methamphetamine, 50.84 grams of nitrazepam pills, and 2.8 grams of tramadol.

    Furthermore, the Excise department reported the seizure of approximately 194.46 kg of ganja and 310 ganja plants. In Abkari cases, a substantial amount of liquor was seized, including 1,069.10 litres of liquor, 38,311 litres of wash, 5,076.32 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 585.40 litres of illicit liquor, and  1,951.25 litres of non-state liquor district had the lowest number of cases. In the case of Abkari offenses, Palakkad (185) and Kottayam (184) districts recorded the highest numbers, whereas Wayanad (55) and Idukki (81) reported the lowest figures.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh Bandh Today Top Developments

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today | Top developments

    Kerala News LIVE 11 September 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Assembly session to resume today; Chandy Oommen to take oath as MLA

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody AJR

    Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Italian PM hints quitting BRI, says unlikely to compromise ties with China; check details AJR

    Italian PM hints quitting BRI, says unlikely to compromise ties with China; check details

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    'We will always defend...' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on concerns over pro-Khalistan activities

    Recent Stories

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details vma

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello vma

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas anr eai

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh Bandh Today Top Developments

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today | Top developments

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon