    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission

    Following a "Tribal Solidarity March" on May 3 to oppose the Meitei community's proposal for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violence broke out in Manipur. The fighting has resulted in more than 100 fatalities, numerous injuries, and the eviction of hundreds who sought safety in relief camps.

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: An 8-year-old child and a relative arrived in Kerala after fleeing the violence-hit Manipur. Kerala welcomed the little girl named Je Jem with open arms and gave her a seat in one of the state's government schools. 

    The girl's home reportedly burned down during the bloody conflict in Manipur, and her family fled the region. The Department of Public Education took this into account and was willing to allow her admission to the Model Government LP School, Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala exhibited humanity for the purpose of a young girl's schooling despite not having any legal documents. 

    Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday (July 20) reached the school and personally met Je Jem and vowed to give all the assistance and support for her education. 

    Je Jem is Kerala's foster daughter, the minister declared. The state provides a peaceful social environment for residents to live and learn in. "It is unfortunate how things are right now in Manipur", he said. He pleaded with the authorities to punish the rioters severely. 

    The Meitei community, comprising approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population and predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley, clashed with the Tribal Nagas and Kukis, who makeup around 40 percent of the population and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
