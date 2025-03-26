CM Yogi Adityanath’s push for green energy leads to 2,653 MW solar capacity growth in just 8 years

Read Full Article

With a vision to establish Uttar Pradesh as a key driver of growth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly emphasised expanding energy resources, particularly renewable and sustainable energy. Recognizing the diminishing availability of fossil fuels, his government has prioritized the development of future-ready energy solutions. As a result, solar energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented 10-fold increase in just eight years. Since 2017, the state has expanded its solar energy capacity from a mere 288 MW to an impressive 2,653 MW.

Under the Solar Energy Policy - 2022, formulated under CM Yogi’s leadership, an ambitious target has been set to generate 22,000 MW of solar power within five years. A key initiative under this policy is the development of a Green Energy Corridor in Bundelkhand, positioning the region as a major hub for solar energy production.

In Bundelkhand, a 4,000 MW solar park is currently under development, along with 800 MW solar projects to enhance power supply in Chitrakoot, Banda, and surrounding areas.

Leading energy companies such as ATPC Green Energy, UPNEDA, Hinduja, and Tasco spearhead solar power projects across Jhansi, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, and Lalitpur. A 400/220 kV substation and transmission lines are also being constructed in Chitrakoot for efficient energy distribution.

The state actively promotes rooftop and floating solar projects to accelerate solar energy adoption further. Currently, solar rooftops of 508 MW capacity have been installed across residential and government buildings, with subsidies provided by the central and state governments.

Notably, solar power plants have been installed at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and collectorate buildings of Ghazipur, Balrampur, Muzaffar Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Bareilly and Jaunpur districts, placing Uttar Pradesh third in the country after Gujarat and Maharashtra for rooftop solar installations.

The state’s first floating solar plant has been set up in Dibiyapur, Auraiya, while a 1 GW floating solar project is underway in Lalitpur. As part of the Solar Energy Policy - 2022, the government aims to develop 2.15 GW of solar PV capacity by 2026-27, with rapid progress already being made toward this goal.

Uttar Pradesh is strengthening its energy security by significantly boosting solar energy production and paving the way for economic growth and environmental sustainability. The state’s initiatives are set to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy transition, making Uttar Pradesh a powerhouse in the country’s green energy revolution.

Latest Videos