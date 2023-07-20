Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur horror: Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha and other celebs react to the viral video

    After Akshay Kumar, now filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed and more celebs have reacted to the terrifying viral video of two Kuki women from Manipur allegedly stripped and paraded naked.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Celebrities from the film industry have reacted angrily to the viral footage of two Kuki women being paraded nude in Manipur on social media. Tensions rose after the event, which occurred on May 4, was revealed on Wednesday. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a protest march called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to draw attention to their suffering. A complaint of kidnapping, gang rape, and murder has been filed at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants, according to authorities.

    Here’s what celebs have shared on their social media accounts.

    The "despicable scene, which occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors," according to an ITLF representative.

    Urfi Javed also took to Instagram and condemned the act. She wrote, " What happened in Manipur was shameful not just for Manipur but entire India."

    "The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media." While condemning the "sickening act", the spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women, and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognisance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.

    The Kuki-Zo tribes intend to discuss this issue during Thursday's planned protest march in Churchandpur.

    Since May 3, ethnic hostilities have erupted in Manipur state between the majority of Meiteis, who live in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, who live in the hills. So far, around 160 people have been killed in the violence.

