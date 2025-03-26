Prakash Raj Birthday: Top 10 dialogues of Bollywood's villain; Read on

Entertainment
South and Bollywood's talented actor Prakash Raj is celebrating his 60th birthday on March 26, 2025. His dialogue delivery overshadows the lead hero of the film
'Arrogance... Pride... I like it! Reduce it a little, you will go very high... otherwise, you will go straight up.'
'You can do anything with me, but don't hurt my ego.'
'Aali Re Aali, Majhi Baari Aali' (Here I come, it's my turn now.) 'I swear on your khaki uniform... I will turn you to dust.'
'You are a big player, aren't you... then the game will be big with you too.'
'You people will spoil an hour, tomorrow I have to take an oath - I, Minister Mr. Shri Shri Jaykant Shikre...'
'Time flies by with loved ones, but you get to know your loved ones with time.'
'Ministers are behind me, and the police live in my pocket...'
'When the time comes to cut off hands, you won't even get a chance to raise your hand.' This was quite a hit.
'Who has a relationship with death... sooner or later, mine, but tomorrow is your turn.' 'The voice is of Mohammad Rafi, but the power is of Mohammad Ali.'
