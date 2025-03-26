How to apply for subsidized housing schemes in India: Step-by-step guide

Read Full Article

Central and state governments are implementing housing schemes to benefit the poor. Ordinary people who dream of building their own home can benefit from these schemes. These schemes fulfill the dream of building a house for all people and pave the way for improving their livelihood. How to get subsidy for building a house in these government schemes? In this compilation, you can find out the complete details of how to apply, what documents are required, and how much subsidy is available.

Central Government's 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0' (PMAY-U 2.0):

To provide affordable housing to the poor, middle-class families, and economically weaker sections (EWS) living in metropolitan areas, the Central Government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) scheme. In the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, the Central Government plans to build houses for one crore beneficiaries.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on August 9, 2024, the scheme aims to build one lakh new houses within five years from September 1, 2024. Under this scheme, a subsidy amount of Rs 2.50 lakh will be given for one house.

Urban Development:

The PMAY-U 2.0 scheme focuses on providing all-weather pucca houses to eligible beneficiaries in urban areas. Beneficiaries can avail benefits under PMAY-G or PMAY-U 2.0 depending on their eligibility.

The scheme promotes inclusive urban development by addressing the housing needs of slum dwellers, SC/ST communities, minorities, widows, women, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized people.

The PMAY-U 2.0 scheme has four categories.

Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC)

Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)

Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARH)

Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

Who can apply?

Families living in urban areas and those who are economically weaker (EWS), low-income earners (LIG) or middle-income earners (MIG), who do not have their own house in the name of any family member are eligible to apply for the Central Government subsidy.

Families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh are defined as economically weaker families. At the same time, the income limits for low and middle income categories have been fixed at Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively.

Applicants who have benefited from any housing scheme in the last 20 years cannot get subsidy under this scheme.

What are the required documents?

Eligible beneficiaries can apply through the official website of PMAY-U (pmay-urban.gov.in), Common Service Centers (CSC) or their local urban bodies/municipalities.

While applying, the applicant and family's Aadhaar details, active bank account information, income proof, caste/community certificate and land documents are required.

To verify eligibility, applicants must upload their Aadhaar details, income and other information on the website. Once eligibility is confirmed, all the required details can be filled in correctly and the form can be submitted.

Focusing on urban development and equality, PMAY-U 2.0 seeks to transform India's urban housing landscape. It makes it possible for millions of ordinary people to have affordable homes.

Tamil Nadu Government's 'Kalaignar's Dream Home Scheme':

The Tamil Nadu government is building houses for the poor and needy under the 'Kalaignar's Dream Home' scheme so that they can live safely. The scheme was launched with the aim of building 8 lakh concrete houses in rural areas of Tamil Nadu by 2030.

The work of building houses under this scheme, which was started last year, is progressing rapidly in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. Following this, a fund of Rs 3,500 crore has been allocated in the Tamil Nadu budget to build one lakh new houses in 2025-26 as well.

This scheme aims to replace the huts in the rural area and provide safe permanent concrete houses for all. A survey was conducted to assess the families living in huts with the aim of converting all eligible hut houses in Tamil Nadu into concrete houses.

Who will get it?

House building orders will be issued on priority basis to beneficiaries who have their own land. Families living as legal heirs of the beneficiaries can also benefit.

In places where patta has been given to groups in a village or in settlements, houses will be allotted to eligible persons in an intensive manner. For beneficiaries who do not have their own land, action will be taken to provide patta and build houses for those living in objectionable poramboke area.

How are beneficiaries selected?

To select beneficiaries in the Kanavu Illam scheme, a selection committee will be formed in each village panchayat every year. This committee will conduct field studies to verify the eligibility of the beneficiaries. Based on that, those who are eligible to benefit from the Kanavu Illam scheme in a particular financial year will be selected.

What is the area of ​​the house?

The minimum area for building a house should be 360 ​​square feet. This should include the kitchen. 300 square feet of the house can be concrete roof and the remaining 60 square feet can be of other type of roof made of non-combustible material as per the beneficiary's choice. The house will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 lakh.

If the beneficiaries are eligible, they can get a loan of Rs 50,000 through women's self-help group. Or assistance will be given to provide loans in cooperative banks. Loan assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.00 lakh will be provided to Kalaignar Kanavu Illam beneficiaries through Central Cooperative Banks.

