Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month

    As part of KSRTC's budget tourism initiative, an electric double-decker open bus will begin to operate in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of January.

    Kerala: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As part of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) budget tourism initiative, an electric double-decker bus is set to make its maiden run in the capital city by the end of January. This would be one of the open double-deck electric buses purchased from the Leyland company through the Central Government's Smart City scheme. The bus has an open roof on the second floor. 

    With this change, Thiruvananthapuram will be the second South Indian city to have an electric double-decker bus. The service is intended to serve the capital city's tourist attractions. 

    The bus, which was designed extravagantly, arrived from Mumbai. A special feature of the bus is the comfortable seating. Passengers can watch TV and listen to music. There are five cameras inside the bus. There are 30 seats on the ground floor and upstairs has 35 seats. There are two ways to board the bus: front and back.

    The top floor is open to enjoy the full city view. The bus will pass through all the important places in Thiruvananthapuram like Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Beemapally, Shangumukham Beach and Palayam. The bus is owned and operated by KSRTC Swift. The success of electric buses is the reason why budget tourism also decides to use this bus. 

    On the other hand, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban Development Authority paid Rs 12.96 crore for six double-decker e-buses that are in operation in Hyderabad. These buses cost Rs 50 per person and go to well-known locations such as Makkah Masjid, Birla Mandir, Assembly, Salar Jung Museum, and Charminar. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details

    kerala news live 12 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal to be held today

    Heartwarming Entrepreneur sells luxury watch, surprised with Walnuts and Rajma as gifts snt

    Heartwarming! Entrepreneur sells luxury watch, surprised with Walnuts and Rajma as gifts

    Outburst after Air India passenger served chicken despite ordering veg meal; airline responds snt

    Outburst after Air India passenger served chicken despite ordering veg meal; airline responds

    Recent Stories

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG

    'Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details

    kerala news live 12 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal to be held today

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon