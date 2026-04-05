CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Thomas Isaac expressed confidence in the LDF securing a third term in Keralam based on its development model. PM Modi countered, predicting a BJP-NDA victory and accusing the LDF/UDF of spreading falsehoods.

LDF Confident of Third Term on Development Plank

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday praised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Keralam, highlighting its focus on people-oriented development as the key reason for widespread public support ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Karat said, "All over Kerala, there's a very big campaign, and there is no doubt about it that the people are coming out in huge numbers in support of the LDF for a third term, and that is based on the wonderful work that the LDF government has done for Kerala. It is a different model because it is based on people-oriented development."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Saturday, former Keralam Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac also expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front's prospects, pointing to visible improvements in the state's infrastructure and tourism sector. Speaking to ANI, Isaac said, "LDF is going to win this election. For a simple reason, you must have noticed the Keralam roads. They have become first graders. Today, we have been traversing the coastal area. I have come across a minimum of 250 homestays. These homestays have sprung up because of the infrastructure improvement that has taken place, and there are tourists walking to this area. So in every sector, there has been such a remarkable improvement that people want continuity to the government."

PM Modi Predicts NDA Victory, Accuses LDF-UDF of Spreading Falsehoods

Meanwhile, amidst the Keralam assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in a victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing both the LDF and UDF of spreading falsehoods regarding issues such as the FCRA Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Addressing a rally, PM Modi cited past legislation under the NDA, including the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies and highlighted the upcoming parliamentary session from April 16-18 to pass amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. PM Modi also referred to films such as Kerala Files, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, alleging that Opposition parties had dismissed them as lies. He said, "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying... These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA."

Criticism of State Governance

Highlighting governance issues in Keralam, PM Modi criticised the handling of incidents like Munambam, alleged neglect of Hindu and Christian communities, and claimed that previous LDF and UDF governments underfunded the state. He added, "Under the Modi government, five times more funds have been allocated to the state compared to that period."

The PM asserted that the LDF's time in Keralam is ending, saying, "Voting will be held on April 9, and on May 4, the end of decades of misgovernance will be declared. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam."

Key Political Alliances in Keralam

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.

Election Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)