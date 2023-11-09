Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty comments on Facebook post over gender equality in government school

    The Kerala Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, commented on a Facebook post about gender equality in government schools.  Vipin has shared a picture of a timetable to clean a classroom in a top government school in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty comments on Facebook post over gender equality in government school rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    There are many topics and discussions on social media these days. Some of them reach the right people where they need to be. At the same time, a Facebook post about gender equality is going viral on social media. The post was shared by Vipin Vilfred, who works at KSEB. 

    Vipin has shared a picture of a timetable to clean a classroom in a top government school in Thiruvananthapuram. The interesting thing about the timetable is that only girls are assigned to clean the classroom. In this generation, where equality is discussed, such discrimination is still taking place in schools. He requested to investigate the matter through his post.

    Vipin wrote on Facebook, "This is the timetable schedule in the ninth classroom of a government school in Thiruvananthapuram district, which has excellent academic standards. Only girls are responsible for cleaning the class. At least in this era, this kind of discrimination should never happen. The responsibility of keeping one's place clean is the same for everyone, regardless of gender. My daughter said that in her school, the classroom is cleaned by boys on alternate days. Therefore, it is a situation where authorities have to look and take action".

     

    Reacting to the Facebook post, Minister V. Sivankutty said that the matter would be investigated.

    Vipin shared a photo of a weekly schedule for class cleaning duty. A total of 24 girls' names are on the list. They have been divided into groups. Four to five girls are assigned to clean the classroom every day.

    Many people have responded to Vipin's post. Some pointed out that such discrimination is common in schools.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diwali in Rajasthan gets political twist with 'Modi Bombs' sales surge AJR

    Diwali in Rajasthan gets political twist as 'Modi Bombs' witnesses surge in sales

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case AJR

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14 ashfaq alam anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules AJR

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting Rs 40,00 using AI video call rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting Rs 40,000 using AI video call

    Recent Stories

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date SHG

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera Snapdragon 680 SoC launched Check features price more gcw

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Tomato to Squid : 6 types of soups to try during winter season rkn

    Tomato to Squid : 6 types of soups to try during winter season

    24 year old Indian student stabbed in US gym dies accused found him weird say cops gcw

    24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US gym dies; accused found him 'weird'

    Dhanteras 2023: The economics and consumer trends on India's wealth-buying festival snt

    Dhanteras 2023: The economics and consumer trends on India's wealth-buying festival

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon