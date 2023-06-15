Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: DRI nabs two Customs officials in gold smuggling case

    Two officials of the Customs Department, Aneesh Muhammad and Nithin, have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for their alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two officials of the Customs Department for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. 

    DRI arrested Customs Air Intelligence unit officials Aneesh Muhammad and Nithin in a case related to the seizure of 4 kgs of gold that was smuggled from Dubai through the airport two days ago. Though Customs cleared the baggage, DRI seized the gold at the airport.

    According to sources, the arrested accused created a ruckus at the airport. Three accused started yelling that they were cheated by the Customs officials. Following this, they were taken into custody by DRI officials for interrogation. 

    The smuggling team also revealed their telephone conversation with the Customs officials. They even alleged that the officials previously also helped them to smuggle gold.

