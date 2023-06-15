Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center

    On Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday (June 15) held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. As per IMD reports, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, which is moving northeastward in the Arabian Sea, is predicted to cross and make landfall at the Jakhau Port in Kutch this evening.

    On Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who met Lalu Yadav last year, rules out joining politics

    Meanwhile, Atul Karwal, NDRF DG said that 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed across Gujarat in which the maximum team is in Kutch.

    "Other detailed preparations have also been done. Pregnant women have been identified and shifted to hospitals. Reserve NDRF teams at 15 more places have been deployed across the state to minimise the loss of life and property," Atul Karwal said.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supporting the government of Pakistan's efforts to prepare for and respond to the public health impact of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

    Uttar Pradesh: Four generations of family, including 90-year-old grandfather, booked for rape and assault

    WHO's Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been activated to ensure coordination of all health activities on the ground by health cluster partners and federal and provincial health ministries, as well as mobilise resources for preparedness and response activities. 

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 474 June 15, 2023: Prizes winning ticket numbers how to claim and more

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 474 June 15, 2023: Check mega prizes, how to claim and more

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who met Lalu Yadav last year, rules out joining politics AJR

    Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who met Lalu Yadav last year, rules out joining politics

    Dr Vandana murder case: Medical board report says accused Sandeep has antisocial personality disorder anr

    Dr Vandana murder case: Medical board report says accused Sandeep has antisocial personality disorder

    Uttar Pradesh: Four generations of family, including 90-year-old grandfather, booked for rape and assault AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Four generations of family, including 90-year-old grandfather, booked for rape and assault

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of FIR in minor grappler's case AJR

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of FIR in minor grappler's case

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Fans go gaga over new Nike's flight ball for upcoming season

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime Comparing price benefits other details gcw

    Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime: Comparing price, benefits & other details

    football Premier League 2023-24 fixtures OUT: Man City to face Burnley, Arsenal to take on Nottingham Forest in opener snt

    Premier League 2023-24 fixtures OUT: Man City to face Burnley, Arsenal to take on Nottingham Forest in opener

    Sara Ali Khan 7 instances where she represented next-door girl vibe online ATG

    Sara Ali Khan: 7 instances where she represented ‘next-door girl’ vibe online

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda spark romance rumours with 'movie date' outing vma

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda spark romance rumours with 'movie date' outing

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon