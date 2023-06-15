Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds review meeting at State Emergency Operation Center

On Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by Thursday evening.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday (June 15) held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. As per IMD reports, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, which is moving northeastward in the Arabian Sea, is predicted to cross and make landfall at the Jakhau Port in Kutch this evening.

Meanwhile, Atul Karwal, NDRF DG said that 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed across Gujarat in which the maximum team is in Kutch.

"Other detailed preparations have also been done. Pregnant women have been identified and shifted to hospitals. Reserve NDRF teams at 15 more places have been deployed across the state to minimise the loss of life and property," Atul Karwal said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supporting the government of Pakistan's efforts to prepare for and respond to the public health impact of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

WHO's Incident Management Support Team (IMST) has been activated to ensure coordination of all health activities on the ground by health cluster partners and federal and provincial health ministries, as well as mobilise resources for preparedness and response activities.