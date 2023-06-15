Dr Vandana murder case: Medical board report says accused Sandeep has antisocial personality disorder

Dr Vandana Das murder case: The medical board report claimed that the accused Sandeep has an antisocial personality disorder. The report was submitted at the Kottarakkara court. The report was prepared by the superintendent of Thiruvananathapuram Medical College.

Kottayam: The Kottarakkara court received the medical board report in connection with the murder of Dr. Vandana Das. According to the report written by Dr. Mohan Roy, the superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Sandeep, the accused, has an antisocial personality disorder.

The accused was examined in a special cell of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The panel board consisted of experts from eight departments including neurology, clinical psychology, and urology.

Also read: Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

However, the investigation team has not found any evidence that Sandeep was under the influence of drugs at the time of the murder.

According to the assessment, Sandeep's continual drinking and drug use hurt his mental health. The evaluation revealed that there was a mental abnormality even after drug use had stopped or when the drug was unavailable. However, the report does not say what led him to the killing of the doctor.

The Crime Branch team had confirmed the details, including Sandeep's drunken attacks on his relatives and other people. The objective is to finish the inquiry and gather all available evidence.

The 23-year-old doctor, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was the only child of her parents and was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital.

She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Also read: Kerala govt approves Rs 25 lakh financial aid to family of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death by patient