Kerala: Dr Vandana Das cremated in Kottayam house; Political leaders attend funeral

Kottayam: The mortal remains of young doctor Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by a patient at the Kottarakara Taluk hospital, were cremated on Thursday afternoon.

The people of her hometown paid their final tribute at her home in Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy. Vandana's mortal remains were brought home at 8 pm on Wednesday after postmortem.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Kerala's Minister for Co-operation and Registration VN Vasavan, Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Mons Joseph attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) of Kottarakara police has triggered a fresh controversy over the discrepancies in the report. The FIR stated that the police got information about the stabbing incident at 8.15 am on Wednesday. Even after Dr. Vandana's death was confirmed at 8.30 am, the police registered the FIR only at 9.39 am and that too the case only as an 'attempt to murder'.

Sandeep, the murder accused, and a school teacher unleashed an attack on the doctor and police officials in the hospital around 4.30 am on Wednesday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to continue the ongoing strike in protest of the murder of 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das in Kottarakkara. Doctors including house surgeons, PG and MBBS students are also participating in the strike.

The House Surgeon Students Union and PG Doctors Association, representing medical students from several colleges, organized a big protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The strike will continue until the Hospital Protection Act is passed as an ordinance, said IMA. IMA has also demanded that a special investigation team should investigate Vandana's murder.

Meanwhile, the Kottarakara Magistrate Court remanded Sandeep and shifted him to Poojapura Central Jail.

