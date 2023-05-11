Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Dr Vandana Das cremated in Kottayam house; Political leaders attend funeral

    The people of her hometown paid their final tribute at her home in Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy. 

    Kerala: Dr Vandana Das cremated in Kottayam house; Political leaders attend funeral anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 11, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Kottayam: The mortal remains of young doctor Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by a patient at the Kottarakara Taluk hospital, were cremated on Thursday afternoon.

    The people of her hometown paid their final tribute at her home in Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy. Vandana's mortal remains were brought home at 8 pm on Wednesday after postmortem.

    Also read: Kerala nurse suffers hand fracture after attack by patient

    Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Kerala's Minister for Co-operation and Registration VN Vasavan, Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Mons Joseph attended the funeral.

    Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) of Kottarakara police has triggered a fresh controversy over the discrepancies in the report. The FIR stated that the police got information about the stabbing incident at 8.15 am on Wednesday. Even after Dr. Vandana's death was confirmed at 8.30 am, the police registered the FIR only at 9.39 am and that too the case only as an 'attempt to murder'.

    Sandeep, the murder accused, and a school teacher unleashed an attack on the doctor and police officials in the hospital around 4.30 am on Wednesday. 

    The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to continue the ongoing strike in protest of the murder of 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das in Kottarakkara. Doctors including house surgeons, PG and MBBS students are also participating in the strike.

    The House Surgeon Students Union and PG Doctors Association, representing medical students from several colleges, organized a big protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The strike will continue until the Hospital Protection Act is passed as an ordinance, said IMA. IMA has also demanded that a special investigation team should investigate Vandana's murder. 

    Meanwhile, the Kottarakara Magistrate Court remanded Sandeep and shifted him to Poojapura Central Jail.

    Also read: US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023; gears up for student season

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023 gears up for student season gcw

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023; gears up for student season

    Were satisfied CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    'We're satisfied': CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    West Bengal doctor recounts 7-day ordeal during Manipur violence; Read

    West Bengal doctor recounts 7-day ordeal during Manipur violence; Read

    Another feather in Bengaluru cap MG Road is India No 1 High Street complete list here gcw

    Another feather in Bengaluru's cap: MG Road is India's No.1 High Street; complete list here

    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house anr

    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023 gears up for student season gcw

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023; gears up for student season

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Google Bard is finally available in India Here is how you can access it gcw

    Google Bard is finally available in India; Here's how you can access it

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon