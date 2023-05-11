Kerala nurse suffers hand fracture after attack by patient

Kottayam: A day after Dr Vandana Das's death that shook Kerala, a report has surfaced that a nurse was attacked by a patient at the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. The nurse identified as Nekha Arun (29) hailing from Kunnonny, Kottayam suffered a fracture on her hand.

Also read: Kerala Dr Vandana Das to be cremated at 2 pm today; Hundreds pay homage

The incident happened on Tuesday at around five in the morning at a ward in the hospital's neurosurgery division. In relation to the incident, the nurse reported it to the police and the hospital administration. Before the end of the night duty, Nekha had come to give medicine to the patients in the ward.

According to reports, the 66-year-old patient from Idukki attacked Nekha when she tried to give medicine to him. While his family attempted to stop him, he flung the medicine tray to the ground and twisted her right hand.

Nekha received first aid and was then sent home shortly after. By noon, though, the pain had become excruciating, so she sought further treatment from Dr MD Mathew, a specialist in the Ortho department at Marygiri ISM Hospital, during which the fracture was found. She also has to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Kerala is mourning over the death of an MBBS doctor Vandana Das, who was brutally stabbed to death by a drug addict patient on Wednesday. The last rites will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday.

After the post-mortem on Wednesday, the 23-year-old doctor's mortal remains were kept for public homage at the Medical College Hospital. Then, it was taken to her college Azeezia Medical College at Kollam.

The preliminary postmortem report has confirmed that Vandana suffered 11 stab wounds from the murder accused Sandeep. She was stabbed six times in the back and three times in the head taking a total of 23 wounds on the body.

Also read: Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA, medical students continue strike for second day