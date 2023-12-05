Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Dead rat found in cumin soda in Kozhikode; soda company shuts down

    A dead rat was found in cumin soda in Kozhikode. The food safety department has shut down the soda manufacturing plant following the incident.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A dead rat was found in cumin soda in Kozhikode. The food safety department has shut down the soda manufacturing plant following the incident. The inspection found that the soda manufacturing company was operating in violation of norms.

    The incident happened on Sunday evening. Vinayak, a young man found the dead rat in the cumin soda he had bought from a shop near the Mukkam Kadav Bridge. As soon as the young man started drinking the soda, he felt the difference in taste and smell. Later, the man started vomiting and fell ill. He was then admitted to a nearby hospital.

    The food department authorities inspected the soda manufacturing plant in Thiruvambadi and it was found that the plant was working in violation of the norms.

    Meanwhile, about 20 people sought treatment in different hospitals after eating Shawai from the King Cafe Hotel in Kayamkulam. The municipal corporation intervened and closed the hotel. All of them ate Shawai from here on November 20. By the next day, many felt uneasy and sought treatment at hospitals. The symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, and back pain.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
