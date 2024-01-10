Kerala: Customs seizes gold bar worth Rs 2 crore from flight's lavatory in Karipur

The Customs Department seized gold bars worth Rs 2 crore hidden in the lavatory of the plane. The gold weighing 3317 grams was hidden in the dustbin.

Malappuram: The Customs Department seized gold bars worth Rs 2 crore hidden in the lavatory of the plane. The customs conducted an inspection and recovered the gold bars from the washroom of the Indigo flight from Dubai. The gold weighing 3317 grams was hidden in the dustbin. The customs have started an investigation into the gold smuggling gang.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the group who smuggled gold from Riyadh. Jabbar, a native of Kozhikode, was arrested. Riyaz, Anees, and Faijaz who came to receive Jabbar were also arrested. Jabbar hid the gold inside his jeans.

The police said that at least 750 grams of gold were seized from him. After giving the gold to the court, the detailed report will be handed over to the police customs.

