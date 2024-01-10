Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Customs seizes gold bar worth Rs 2 crore from flight's lavatory in Karipur

    The Customs Department seized gold bars worth Rs 2 crore hidden in the lavatory of the plane. The gold weighing 3317 grams was hidden in the dustbin.

    Kerala: Customs seizes gold bar worth Rs 2 crore from flight's lavatory in Karipur rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    Malappuram: The Customs Department seized gold bars worth Rs 2 crore hidden in the lavatory of the plane. The customs conducted an inspection and recovered the gold bars from the washroom of the Indigo flight from Dubai. The gold weighing 3317 grams was hidden in the dustbin. The customs have started an investigation into the gold smuggling gang.

    Meanwhile, the police arrested the group who smuggled gold from Riyadh. Jabbar, a native of Kozhikode, was arrested. Riyaz, Anees, and Faijaz who came to receive Jabbar were also arrested. Jabbar hid the gold inside his jeans. 

    The police said that at least 750 grams of gold were seized from him. After giving the gold to the court, the detailed report will be handed over to the police customs.
     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details AJR

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

    Kerala Prof hand chopping case: NIA arrests prime accused Savad after 13 years anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Prof hand chopping case: NIA arrests prime accused Savad after 13 years

    Autopsy reveals shocking details on how Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's son was killed

    Autopsy reveals shocking details on how Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's son was killed

    Recent Stories

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Adani group hands over Drishti 10 Starliner UAV to Indian Navy

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details AJR

    Traffic rerouted, zones marked in Gandhinagar for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

    Football Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces return to Football as a coach osf

    Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces shock return to football in a coaching capacity

    Kerala Prof hand chopping case: NIA arrests prime accused Savad after 13 years anr

    BREAKING: Kerala Prof hand chopping case: NIA arrests prime accused Savad after 13 years

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon