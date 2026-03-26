Kerala CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan slammed a senior UDF leader's misogynistic remarks against Kayamkulam MLA U Pratibha, calling them 'insulting'. He vowed strong responses, including legal action, against such attacks on women leaders.

CPI(M) Vows Legal Action Over 'Insulting' Remarks

Kerala CPI(M) secretary and politburo member MV Govindan on Thursday condemned anti-women remarks by a senior United Democratic Front (UDF) leader at a Kayamkulam convention, calling them "highly objectionable and insulting". He highlighted a pattern of attacks on women, especially young political leaders, by the UDF and vowed strong responses, including legal action, if such derogatory statements continue.

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Speaking to the reporters here, Govindan said, "The mindset of the UDF leadership has been clearly exposed through the remarks made by one of their senior leaders while inaugurating a convention in Kayamkulam. The manner in which anti-women propaganda was carried out is highly objectionable and insulting. This attack against women has been strongly condemned not just by women, but by the entire society in Kerala. Incidents involving leaders like Rahul Mamkootathil are already known, and what we are seeing now is a continuation of such remarks targeting women." He added, "Kerala has collectively opposed and protested against such statements. When women engage in social and political activities, especially young women leaders, they are being subjected to repeated attacks by the UDF. This is a trend that must stop. We will respond strongly, including through legal means. As already stated by the concerned individual, the matter will be pursued legally. If the UDF continues to make irresponsible and derogatory remarks against women, the people will resist it firmly, and appropriate legal action will also follow."

UDF Leader Suspended Over Misogynistic Comment

His remarks came after the UDF convener of Alappuzha and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader A Irshad alleged that no development work was carried out during Prathibha's tenure as MLA over the past ten years. He further made a controversial and misogynistic comment, claiming that she is seeking re-election relying on her "oratory skills and physical appearance", rather than development work. As this happened, Irshad was suspended from the party's primary membership.

CM Vijayan Slams 'Degeneration of Political Culture'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday also condemned the "misogynistic and insulting remarks" made by Irshad against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and sitting Kayamkulam MLA, U Pratibha. "Attacking a woman with derogatory words because she is a public personality reflects a degeneration of political culture. The right wing is moving towards this kind of character assassination because it cannot politically confront the development work and popular interventions carried out by Comrade Prathibha," Vijayan said.

Taking to his social media, the chief minister wrote, "The opposition leader and UDF leaders, who repeatedly say 'Avalkoppam' (we stand with her), expose their hypocrisy by adopting the exact opposite approach to such misogynistic practices."

The term Avalkoppam was first launched by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in 2017 to express solidarity with the survivor in the sexual assault case of a prominent woman actor.

Vijayan said, "This is not an attack aimed at just one person; it is an insult to all women working in the public sector." "It is the UDF's misunderstanding that it can gain votes by insulting women without discussing the development of the country and the problems of the people. Kerala has always stood by the Left's stance that protects the dignity and rights of women," the chief minister said.

Triangular Contest in Left Bastion Kayamkulam

Kayamkulam, seen as a Left bastion, is set to witness a triangular contest with sitting MLA Prathibha aiming for a third time victory as the LDF candidate. Prathibha had won the Assembly elections of 2016 and 2021 from the seat. Prior to that, CPI (M)'s CK Sadasivan won the seat in 2006 and 2011. In the 2001 polls, the seat was won by the Indian National Congress' M M Hassan.

For the April 9 polls for the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, the Congress has fielded KPCC Vice President M Liju. The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), candidate Thambi Mettuthara, representing the NDA, is also in the fray from the seat, which falls under the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.