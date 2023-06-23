Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur

    A 13-year-old boy from Thrissur died due to a fever on Friday (June 23) at Medical College Hospital. As the monsoon season has arrived in Kerala, cases of dengue, H1N1 flu (swine flu), rat fever, and other infectious diseases have sharply increased.

    Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Thrissur: With the arrival of monsoon, fever cases, such as dengue, rat fever, and H1N1 (swine flu), are on the rise in Kerala. Since a few days ago, the state has seen a number of deaths brought on by fever. Kerala reported four fever-related deaths on Wednesday (June 21) all of which were from Kollam.

    Also read: Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    A Class 8 student Dhanish has been added to the list of fatalities. The boy, a native of Chazhur was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. An H1N1 flu was confirmed on another 13-year-old boy who died in Malappuram recently. On Thursday, a 39-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram and a resident of Kollam both passed away from rat fever and dengue fever, respectively.

    On Thursday, 335 people in various districts sought treatment for dengue fever, and for the second day in a row, the overall number of fever cases remained above 13,000 people. Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that there is no need to fear as the situation is under control. She said the other day that all required preventative steps, including the opening of specialised Fever clinics in every region, are being taken.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a warning about dengue and rat fever in the meantime. He has also urged the State to conduct a cleaning campaign. The Chief Minister assured coordinated government intervention in response to the increasing incidents.  In order to stop the spread of dengue, he stated, it is urgent to eradicate the mosquito breeding grounds. 

    In order to prevent mosquito breeding, the government also decided to implement dry days on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in schools, offices, and homes, respectively.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween American youth dance to naatu naatu PM at state dinner gcw

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween, American youth dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM at State Dinner

    Explained Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Kerala lottery result nirmal nr 334 june 23 2023 updates check prize money winners anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal (NR 334) June 23 2023: Who will win Rs 70 lakhs today? Check other prize money

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Recent Stories

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared on bse ap gov in Step by step guide to check your marks gcw

    AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared on bse.ap.gov.in; Step-by-step guide to check your marks

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance ADC

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance

    All about Odysseus 6K, the ROV that found Titanic submersible snt

    All about Odysseus 6K, the ROV that found Titanic submersible

    The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum osf

    The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum

    Gmail hack 5 steps to get rid of unwanted mails gcw

    Gmail hack: 5 steps to get rid of unwanted mails

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon