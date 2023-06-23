Fever cases continue to rise in Kerala; Class 8 student dies of fever in Thrissur

A 13-year-old boy from Thrissur died due to a fever on Friday (June 23) at Medical College Hospital. As the monsoon season has arrived in Kerala, cases of dengue, H1N1 flu (swine flu), rat fever, and other infectious diseases have sharply increased.

Thrissur: With the arrival of monsoon, fever cases, such as dengue, rat fever, and H1N1 (swine flu), are on the rise in Kerala. Since a few days ago, the state has seen a number of deaths brought on by fever. Kerala reported four fever-related deaths on Wednesday (June 21) all of which were from Kollam.

A Class 8 student Dhanish has been added to the list of fatalities. The boy, a native of Chazhur was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. An H1N1 flu was confirmed on another 13-year-old boy who died in Malappuram recently. On Thursday, a 39-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram and a resident of Kollam both passed away from rat fever and dengue fever, respectively.

On Thursday, 335 people in various districts sought treatment for dengue fever, and for the second day in a row, the overall number of fever cases remained above 13,000 people. Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that there is no need to fear as the situation is under control. She said the other day that all required preventative steps, including the opening of specialised Fever clinics in every region, are being taken.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a warning about dengue and rat fever in the meantime. He has also urged the State to conduct a cleaning campaign. The Chief Minister assured coordinated government intervention in response to the increasing incidents. In order to stop the spread of dengue, he stated, it is urgent to eradicate the mosquito breeding grounds.

In order to prevent mosquito breeding, the government also decided to implement dry days on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in schools, offices, and homes, respectively.