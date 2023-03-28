Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopsy report awaited

    Even after three months, the question of how Nida died still remains. The authorities who should take action are still silent.
     

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopy report awaited
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The post-mortem report of school student Nida Fatima, who died under mysterious circumstances during the National Cycle Polo Championship in Nagpur, is still not out. Even after three months, the question of how Nida died still remains. The authorities who should take action are still silent.

    Nida Fathima, a 10-year-old cycle polo player from the Alappuzha district, died in Nagpur in December last year. According to reports, Nida felt sick after eating and began constantly throwing up. She was brought to Nagpur's Krishna Hospital, where she received an injection. Soon after, she died.

    A postmortem was conducted at Nagpur Medical College under the expert team. Two weeks later, relatives were given an eight-page preliminary autopsy report that did not specify the cause of death. The preliminary report stated that the cause of death could only be ascertained after the forensic examination of the internal organs. Months later, the authorities have not produced a final report.

    The family suspects that problems related to the injection led to the death of Nida, who was perfectly healthy, and the family also suspects that the authorities of Krishna Hospital, where Nida was treated, are concealing reality. 

    Nida Fathima was to take part in the under-14 competition of the National Cycle Polo Championship, and she was a member of the Kerala Cycle Polo Association. P Sivakumar, a former captain of the Indian cycle polo team, claimed that Kerala's team was not accommodated by the National Cycle Polo Championship's organisers.

    Kerala had written to the Maharashtra government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the death of Nida Fathima. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had then told the media, "We have written a mail to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and sports minister to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unfortunate demise of Nida Fathima. Alappuzha collector has also spoken to his counterpart in Nagpur."
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to CM is mastermind: ED tells High Court anr

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to Kerala CM is mastermind: ED to High Court

    IAF 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    Last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30; check details AJR

    Last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30; check details

    Close to catching 'Khalistan radical preacher' Amritpal Singh: Punjab govt tells high court AJR

    Close to catching 'Khalistan radical preacher' Amritpal Singh: Punjab govt tells high court

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan slams Kerala govt for disruption of functioning of local self-governments ANR

    Pinarayi Vijayan govt strangling local-self bodies in Kerala: Opposition

    Recent Stories

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to CM is mastermind: ED tells High Court anr

    Life Mission scam is sponsored terrorism; ex-principal secretary to Kerala CM is mastermind: ED to High Court

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit vma

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit

    IAF 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3000 stranded passengers this winter

    Mercury Jupiter Venus Mars Uranus to be seen in skies tonight Check all details here gcw

    Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars & Uranus to be seen in skies tonight; Check all details here

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon