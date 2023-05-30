Kerala Communist leader drives into controversy lane with Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper purchase

Communist leader P K Anil Kumar has come under severe criticism for acquiring an extravagant Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakh. The CPI-M has launched a probe after outrage over a photo of Anil Kumar taking the delivery of the car surfaced on social media.

Kochi: Kerala State General Secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers' Union, P K Anil Kumar, has come under severe criticism for acquiring an extravagant Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakh. This Union is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has launched a probe after outrage over a photo of Anil Kumar taking the delivery of the car surfaced on social media. However, the CITU leader claimed that his wife, who is an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation (OIL) has bought the vehicle.

Reportedly, he has a fleet of vehicles, a Toyota Cresta Limited Edition, a Toyota Fortuner besides this Mini Cooper. When the photograph of Kumar's family claiming their brand-new, sparkling MINI Cooper from the dealership surfaced, questions were raised.

It is alleged that his house is a palatial 4000 square ft at Panamaplly Nagar Kochi. It is said that he shares his goonda pirivu (collection) with the Ernakulam CPM Party Secretary C N Mohan and other top CPM leaders by collecting Nookkukooli (Collecting goonda fees without actually working).

Anil Kumar had previously made headlines for making a public threat against the woman owner of a gas agency in Kuzhupilly, Vypeen, Kochi.