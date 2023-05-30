Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Communist leader drives into controversy lane with Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper purchase

    Communist leader P K Anil Kumar has come under severe criticism for acquiring an extravagant Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakh. The CPI-M has launched a probe after outrage over a photo of Anil Kumar taking the delivery of the car surfaced on social media.

    Kerala Communist leader drives into controversy lane with Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper purchase anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Kochi: Kerala State General Secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers' Union, P K Anil Kumar, has come under severe criticism for acquiring an extravagant Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakh. This Union is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has launched a probe after outrage over a photo of Anil Kumar taking the delivery of the car surfaced on social media. However, the CITU leader claimed that his wife, who is an employee of the Indian Oil Corporation (OIL) has bought the vehicle.

    Reportedly, he has a fleet of vehicles, a Toyota Cresta Limited Edition, a Toyota Fortuner besides this Mini Cooper. When the photograph of Kumar's family claiming their brand-new, sparkling MINI Cooper from the dealership surfaced, questions were raised.

    It is alleged that his house is a palatial 4000 square ft at Panamaplly Nagar Kochi. It is said that he shares his goonda pirivu (collection) with the Ernakulam CPM Party Secretary C N Mohan and other top CPM leaders by collecting Nookkukooli (Collecting goonda fees without actually working).

    Anil Kumar had previously made headlines for making a public threat against the woman owner of a gas agency in Kuzhupilly, Vypeen, Kochi.

     

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court AJR

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries anr

    TN man attacked by wild-tusker 'Arikomban' succumbs to injuries

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Delhi crime How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16 year old girlfriend gcw

    Delhi crime: How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend

    9 years of Modi government PM Modi says interest of people guided govt decisions

    Modi Government completes 9 years in power; PM recalls era of 'Seva'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rinku Singh - The top 5 uncapped players-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal to Rinku - The top 5 uncapped players

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court AJR

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital confirms Mayor gcw

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital, confirms Mayor

    IPL 2023 final gt vs csk we did it for MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Chennai Super Kings 5th title to Thalaiva of cricket snt

    'We did it for MS Dhoni': Ravindra Jadeja dedicates CSK's 5th IPL title to 'Thalaiva' of cricket

    SBI has received Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 14000 crore as deposits so far gcw

    SBI has received Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 14,000 crore as deposits so far

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon