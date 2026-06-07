Kerala CM VD Satheesan urges PM Modi's intervention for Indian healthcare workers, mainly from Kerala, facing visa restrictions and job loss in the UAE after the Iranian Hospital in Dubai closed amid regional tensions.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday sought intervention from the Centre regarding the compensation for Indian healthcare professionals affected by visa-related issues in the UAE amid the closure of the Iranian hospital, Dubai, amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

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In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said that a group of Indian healthcare workers, largely from Kerala, who worked at the Iranian Hospital in Dubai, are facing significant visa restrictions and potential job loss due to the closure of this hospital. "I am writing to seek your urgent intervention on behalf of a group of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Kerala, who were employed at Iranian Hospital, Dubai, and are presently facing an extremely distressing situation," he wrote.

CM Details Workers' Plight in Letter to PM

"Following the closure of the hospital amid recent regional developments, many of these nurses and healthcare workers have reportedly encountered visa-related restrictions in the UAE, affecting their ability to obtain employment, visit, and dependent visas. As a result, families that have lived and worked in the UAE for years now face uncertainty, financial hardship, and the prospect of losing their livelihoods," he added.

Highlighting the past service of these professionals and the humanitarian urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister further urged the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in the UAE and local authorities to find a "fair and compassionate" resolution for the affected people.

"Many affected individuals are currently nearing the end of their grace period and fear that they may be compelled to leave the UAE, potentially jeopardizing their future employment opportunities and professional licensing. The situation has caused immense anxiety among numerous Malayali families whose lives and children's education are rooted in the UAE," the CM wrote.

"Given the humanitarian dimensions of this issue and the welfare of Indian citizens abroad, I earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to examine the matter and engage with the Embassy of India in the UAE and the relevant UAE authorities to explore a fair and compassionate resolution," he added.

Satheesan Takes to X

He shared the letter on X and captioned the post, "Wrote to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Keralam, affected by visa-related issues following the closure of Iranian Hospital, Dubai. Requested the Government of India to engage with the #UAE authorities and help secure a fair and compassionate resolution for the affected families." Wrote to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention on behalf of Indian healthcare professionals, predominantly from Keralam, affected by visa-related issues following the closure of Iranian Hospital, Dubai. Requested the Government of India to engage… pic.twitter.com/5Jwc2wlUcM — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 7, 2026

US-Iran Diplomatic Talks

Meanwhile, the White House is actively pursuing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tehran to halt the ongoing hostilities and initiate comprehensive nuclear talks. However, American officials and regional mediators privy to the talks disclosed that both administrations remain deeply polarised over critical components of the proposed pact. While these high-stakes negotiations are reportedly in their final phase, the probability of securing a definitive breakthrough remains highly volatile. (ANI)