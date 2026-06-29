Kerala CM V D Satheeshan slammed the previous LDF govt in the Assembly, accusing it of delaying manifesto promises and announcing unplanned welfare schemes just before elections. He highlighted his government's immediate actions in contrast.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheeshan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government during the proceedings of the Keralam Legislative Assembly, accusing it of delaying the implementation of its own manifesto promises until the end of its tenure and announcing welfare measures without adequate planning ahead of the elections. The Chief Minister contrasted his government's approach with that of the previous administration, asserting that his government had begun implementing its election commitments immediately after assuming office.

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'Look at our approach'

Referring to the timing of the previous government's welfare announcements, Satheeshan said, "The LDF was in power for 120 months, yet it announced a manifesto promise only in its 120th month. Are manifesto promises meant to be implemented when a government assumes office or when it is about to leave? Is that how a manifesto should be honoured? Look at our approach. In the very first Cabinet meeting, we implemented our first manifesto promise by introducing free travel for women in KSRTC."

Allegations of Anti-Women Stance

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government's decisions concerning women and frontline workers, alleging that the previous administration had adopted an anti-women stance despite its claims. Recalling the protests by ASHA workers under the previous regime, he said, "ASHA workers protested in front of the Secretariat for days under the previous government and were subjected to repeated criticism. After assuming office, we increased their honorarium by ₹3,000. We are the ones who stand with women, not you. Your government adopted an anti-women approach."

Financial Liabilities and Hasty Schemes

Satheeshan further accused the previous LDF government of leaving behind unresolved financial liabilities and delaying key administrative decisions, including the constitution of the Pay Revision Commission and the release of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). He also questioned the implementation of the Women's Safety Scheme, alleging that it was rolled out hastily ahead of the elections without proper institutional mechanisms.

Speaking on the issue, the Chief Minister said, "You announced the Pay Revision Commission only when you were about to leave office. You withheld DA and DR for years. We are now having to do everything your government failed to do. There is a Rs 17,000-crore liability in the pension fund, and this government has inherited that burden. The Women's Safety Scheme was not implemented properly. The financial assistance for February and March was released only on the day the Model Code of Conduct came into force. No proper committee was constituted for the scheme. In my constituency, not a single committee functioned. Perhaps your local and area committees prepared the beneficiary lists. We will review the scheme thoroughly, correct the flaws and then take a decision. The LDF government used the scheme to mislead the women of Kerala ahead of the elections. There is no need to suspend the proceedings of the Assembly to discuss this issue."

Debate on Women's Safety Pension

During the proceedings, opposition MLA A C Moideen had submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking to suspend the proceedings of the Assembly for a discussion on the delay in the disbursal of the Women's Safety Pension. Responding to the notice, the Chief Minister reiterated that the scheme had been announced by the previous government shortly before the Assembly elections and maintained that the present government would undertake a comprehensive review before deciding its future.

Explaining the government's position, Satheeshan said, "I had already responded to this during the Budget discussion. The state-level launch of the women's safety scheme and the distribution of the first instalment took place on February 11, 2026. The instalments for February and March were sanctioned only in March. It was a scheme announced just before the elections, without adequate preparation. The government cannot decide whether to continue it or not without a proper review. There are serious complaints regarding the selection of beneficiaries. We will examine how the beneficiaries were chosen and whether those currently receiving benefits are already availing other government schemes. There is no need to suspend the proceedings of the House to discuss this issue."

The Chief Minister maintained that the government would scrutinise the implementation of the scheme, verify beneficiary eligibility, address procedural shortcomings and take an informed decision after completing the review.