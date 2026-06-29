BJP MP Anurag Thakur visited Shimla's Jakhu temple to pray for the nation's progress and participated in a tree plantation drive. He spoke on India's economic growth, UCC, national security, and environmental protection under PM Modi's leadership.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur visited the Hanuman Temple at Jakhu in Shimla on Monday morning, offering prayers and seeking blessings for the continued progress and prosperity of the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

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Following the temple visit, Thakur participated in a tree plantation drive at Jakhu Hills, planting a Deodar Pine sapling as part of an environmental conservation initiative. Former Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government and senior BJP leader, Suresh Bharadwaj, also participated in the plantation drive, planting a deodar Pine sapling along with other BJP leaders.

Thakur on National Issues and Development

Speaking to ANI after the programme, he touched upon a range of national issues, including economic growth, environmental protection, illegal immigration, national security, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Thakur said he prayed for the country's continued development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Highlights Economic Progress

"India has risen from being counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies to becoming the world's fifth-largest economy and one of the fastest-growing major economies. Around 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty. This has been possible because of Prime Minister Modi's honest commitment to the welfare of the poor and the development of the nation," he said.

Calls for a 'Clean India'

Highlighting the importance of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Thakur urged citizens to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness. "People generally do not litter while travelling abroad, but often display a different attitude within the country. Every citizen should keep their homes, streets, villages, and surroundings clean. A clean India is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Emphasises Environmental Conservation

Thakur stressed the need to protect the environment and combat climate change. "If we want to safeguard the environment, we must increase tree cover. We are already witnessing the challenges of global warming. This year's delayed monsoon has adversely affected farmers and agriculture. Himachal Pradesh is regarded as the lungs of North India due to its vast forest cover, which has increased significantly over the past two decades. We should continue our efforts to expand it further," he said.

Addresses Political and Legal Issues

Comments on West Bengal Situation

Commenting on the political situation in West Bengal, Thakur alleged that the state has long struggled with lawlessness, illegal infiltration and criminal activities. He congratulated the BJP leadership in the state, saying efforts are being made to address these longstanding challenges and identify those who have entered India illegally.

Reiterates Commitment to Uniform Civil Code

Thakur reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). "The BJP is committed to bringing the Uniform Civil Code across the country. Uttarakhand has taken the lead, and other states are also moving towards implementing the UCC," he said.

Responds to Pakistan's Comments

Responding to recent comments from Pakistan following the India-Pakistan cricket match, Thakur dismissed the statements. "Pakistan has failed in almost every sector except promoting terrorism. Whenever it faces its own failures, it attempts to blame India. Such statements only reflect Pakistan's inability to address its internal problems," he said. (ANI)