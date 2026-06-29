DA Hike: From 18% to 38%, Here’s How Much Your Salary Will Rise! Read Details
The West Bengal government has announced a massive DA hike from 18% to 38% in its 2026-27 budget. This is great news for state government employees and pensioners, as their monthly salaries and pensions will see a big jump based on their basic pay.
A massive 20% DA hike in one go
Effective from October 1, 2026?
The government will roll out the new DA from October 1, 2026. This means state employees and pensioners could receive the increased amount just in time for the festive Puja month.
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Who are the beneficiaries?
How much will your salary increase?
The calculation is super simple: just multiply your basic pay by 0.20. For instance, if your basic pay is ₹30,000, you'll get an extra ₹6,000 monthly. A basic of ₹50,000 means a ₹10,000 raise, and a basic of ₹80,000 means ₹16,000 more in your pocket every month.
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Salary Increase Graphic
Pensioners will also get equal benefits
Gap with Central DA reduced
Long-standing DA movement
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