Heavy rains in Bhutan have sent a flood of water into Jaigaon in Alipurduar, putting large areas underwater. With many roads now waterlogged, daily life has come to a standstill. The local administration is keeping a close watch, as more areas could get flooded if the water levels keep rising. People have been asked to stay cautious.

After heavy overnight rains in Bhutan, the Bhootani river swelled up and its water gushed into villages in the Upar Khokla area of Jaigaon. This area is in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, right on the India-Bhutan border.

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The floodwater brought along stones, sand, and rocky mud, causing massive damage in the area. Local residents are now facing huge financial losses.

Jaigaon flooded by water from Bhutan

A visit to the area this morning showed a grim picture. Many homes, roads, and areca nut (supari) gardens are completely covered in water, sand, and mud. The strong currents have even washed away several areca nut trees. Locals said they couldn't sleep a wink all night due to the panic.

Residents complain that this is an annual problem. Since the Bhootani river flows down from Bhutan, its water directly enters Upar Khokla village every time there's heavy rainfall. The rocky mud and sand that come with the water also cause huge damage to their farmlands and areca nut gardens.

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Villagers also pointed out that several parts of the security wall along the India-Bhutan border are damaged and could collapse any moment. This has added to the fear among people living in the border area.

The villagers have demanded that the administration start relief and rescue work immediately. They are also asking for a permanent solution to control the flow of the Bhootani river. For now, the administration is assessing the extent of the damage. Locals believe that if the rain continues in Bhutan, the situation in Alipurduar will get much worse. That's why they have urged the authorities to take preventive measures in advance.

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