3 5 Image Credit : instagram

Other countries

Malda's mangoes are regularly exported to countries like Scotland, Britain, the UAE, and Bhutan. Samanta Layek, the Deputy Director of the state's Horticulture Department in Malda, shared some great news. 'Last year, with help from international exporters, we sent about 15 metric tonnes of mangoes to these countries. The feedback we got from buyers was extremely positive,' he said. He also mentioned that this year, they expect to export around 250 to 300 metric tonnes to Europe and Asia.