Malda Mango: 6 Tonnes of Aam Head to Europe-West Asia! Read Details
Malda’s ‘Aamar Malda’ initiative is a success as the district has exported nearly six metric tonnes of its famous mangoes to Europe and West Asia, marking a boost for local farmers and strengthening its presence in global markets.
'Aamar Malda' initiative
The first shipment
According to the district administration, the first shipment included Lakshmanbhog and other premium mango varieties. Farmers grew these mangoes in special clusters following 'Good Agricultural Practices' (GAP). These mangoes are headed to Milan in Italy and several Middle Eastern countries. On top of this, another 1,500 kg of high-quality Amrapali mangoes were exported to the UAE, bringing the total for the first phase to nearly six metric tonnes.
GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes from MP make their debut in UAE
Other countries
New initiative boosts mango exports
‘Aamar Malda’ set for further expansion
District Magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur said this success reflects the great teamwork between various institutions. 'This is a great example of what we can achieve on the ground through proper coordination,' he stated. He stressed that the administration is committed to boosting agricultural exports and ensuring farmers get better market access and higher incomes. 'Malda's mangoes have huge potential globally, and we will expand such initiatives under the 'Aamar Malda' programme,' he added.
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