HLL Lifecare Limited, under the Ministry of Health, is advancing women's healthcare in India with a wide range of affordable contraceptives, menstrual hygiene products like Thinkal, and maternal wellness solutions through its six-decade legacy.

HLL Lifecare Limited, India's premier healthcare products manufacturing and services company under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, continues to play a transformative role in advancing women's healthcare, reproductive wellness, and menstrual hygiene across the country.

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With nearly six decades of contribution to the National Family Welfare Programme, HLL has emerged as a trusted and comprehensive provider of affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare solutions for women. Over the years, HLL has built a diversified portfolio covering contraceptives, maternal wellness products, menstrual hygiene solutions, nutraceuticals, reproductive healthcare products, and women-centric pharmaceutical formulations. The company's extensive healthcare ecosystem caters to government programmes, hospitals, healthcare institutions, gynaecologists, retail markets, and public health initiatives across India.

Pioneering Reproductive Healthcare

A pioneer in reproductive healthcare, HLL offers one of the country's widest contraceptive portfolios, including male and female condoms, oral contraceptive pills, emergency contraceptive pills, Copper-T devices, hormonal intrauterine systems, and tubal rings used under family welfare programmes. HLL is also credited with introducing India's first non-hormonal oral contraceptive pill, Saheli (Centchroman/Ormeloxifene), a landmark innovation recognised for its safety, convenience, and accessibility.

Strengthening long-term reproductive care solutions, HLL manufactures products such as T Care Copper-T 380, MCare Cu250, and EMILY, an indigenously developed Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system designed for long-term contraception and the management of dysfunctional uterine bleeding.

Advancing Menstrual Hygiene and Sustainability

In the area of menstrual hygiene and feminine wellness, HLL markets sanitary napkins under the Happy Days brand and menstrual cups under brands including Thinkal, Velvet, and Cool Cups. Through Project Thinkal, the company has distributed over 15 lakh menstrual cups across 9 States and 2 Union Territories, significantly promoting sustainable and reusable menstrual hygiene practices among women and adolescent girls.

Further reinforcing its commitment to environmentally sustainable healthcare solutions, HLL recently launched Happy Days Earth -- a 100% compostable sanitary napkin developed using plant-based materials. The company also supports menstrual hygiene management through the supply of sanitary napkins under government schemes, CSR initiatives, tribal welfare programmes, and school health campaigns across India. Additionally, HLL manufactures sanitary napkin vending machines and eco-friendly incinerators to promote safe hygiene disposal and sanitation awareness.

Comprehensive Women's Wellness Portfolio

HLL's women's wellness portfolio further includes pregnancy care products, ovulation inducers, menstrual cycle regulators, anti-emetics, anti-fibrinolytics, MTP pills, pregnancy test kits, and maternal nutrition supplements. Through its Ayurvedic and nutraceutical division, the company markets products such as Lactohil, an Ayurvedic galactagogue and health supplement designed to support lactating mothers and postnatal wellness.

Affordable Maternal Care Services

Extending its healthcare mission beyond products, HLL is also associated with LifeSpring Hospitals, a 50:50 joint venture focused on affordable maternal and women's healthcare services. Operating a network of maternity hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, LifeSpring provides accessible prenatal care, gynecology services, deliveries, maternal surgeries, and women-centric healthcare support for economically weaker and middle[1]income families.

Through its integrated approach encompassing healthcare products, public health programmes, institutional partnerships, maternal wellness initiatives, and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions, HLL Lifecare Limited continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to women's healthcare and reproductive well-being in India. (ANI)