Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital

Ernakulam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2. This new facility is constructed with an investment of Rs 25 crore. The primary objective of this cancer block is to provide the latest advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment at an affordable cost, thus ensuring accessibility for all.

The newly established cancer block boasts the capability to simultaneously treat up to 100 patients, further expanding healthcare services. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. played a pivotal role in overseeing the construction of this vital healthcare facility. The block features an outpatient unit, a chemotherapy ward, segregated wards for both women and men, a cancer-focused general ICU, and a neutropenia ICU designed for the emergency treatment of patients undergoing chemotherapy for low blood platelet levels. Each floor is equipped with nursing stations, individual doctor's rooms, and patient washrooms for added convenience.

The commissioning of the new block will result in the relocation of the cancer unit at the General Hospital. This move will free up valuable space that can be utilized for the establishment of general and other medical wards. Authorities are optimistic that the opening of the new cancer block will help address the growing demand for inpatient care to a certain extent.

However, the new block does not include an operation theatre. Surgeries will need to be conducted either at the General Hospital or the super-specialty block.

The centre is well-equipped with the necessary medical apparatus for treatment, established through collaboration with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited. The commendable efforts of all those involved in bringing this cancer centre to fruition are duly recognised and appreciated.

The LDF government remains committed to implementing comprehensive measures aimed at fostering the health and well-being of the people of Kerala. The forthcoming Cancer Centre in Ernakulam stands as a significant stride towards achieving this goal."