Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on daughter Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke his seven-month-long silence and addressed a press conference on Tuesday, September 19th. During the conference, he addressed various issues, including the ongoing controversy surrounding his daughter, Veena Vijayan, and the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan began by emphasising that the Nipah outbreak is far from over and urged the public to continue taking necessary precautions. He stressed the importance of measures to prevent the further spread of the virus, emphasising the need for vigilance within the community.

When asked about Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy, the Chief Minister said that the initials 'PV' written in the CMRL(Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited) diary were not referring to him, adding that there are many individuals with names that have the initials "PV."

However, when questioned about whether CMRL had made payments to Veena's organisation without receiving services, Pinarayi Vijayan did not provide a definitive answer. He did state that he had not personally met with CMRL's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The Chief Minister expressed his belief that the allegations against him were not new and appeared to be part of a larger effort to undermine his position. He suggested that some individuals were attempting to use his family members for this purpose.

When reporters asked why he did not respond to the allegations made by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the Chief Minister said that he has not responded to anyone against any allegations.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that a week-long cultural festival, known as "Keraleeyam," would be held in Kerala to commemorate Kerala Day.