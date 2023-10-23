Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM, minister to hold state-wide public relations campaign, but expenses to be borne by organisers

    The Kerala government has decided to put the entire financial burden of constitutional tours on the organisers through sponsorships. The organising committee is responsible for arranging accommodation, food, and other facilities for the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials during the tour

    Kerala CM, minister to hold state-wide public relations campaign, but expenses to be borne by organisers rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet members will be touring all constitutional assemblies in Kerala from November 18 to December 24.

    Meanwhile, as per reports, the government has put the entire financial burden of the tour on the heads of event organisers. The organising committee is responsible for arranging accommodation, food, and other facilities for the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials during the tour through sponsorships.

    The order stated that the responsibility for funding and organising this ambitious tour has been shifted to the respective organising committees. These committees will be tasked with securing the necessary finances and making the necessary arrangements for the tour. MLAs are expected to take charge of their constituencies, ensuring the tour runs smoothly.

    District-level arrangements will be evaluated and supervised by the respective collectors, adding an additional layer of oversight to the preparations. The responsible ministers will also be closely involved in reviewing and coordinating the necessary preparations.

    The CM said that he will hold a meeting with eminent people in various fields. The tour aims to interact and educate the public about the progress made by the government through its NavaKerala Initiatives.

    People from various fields, like freedom fighters, religious leaders, senior citizens, artists, cultural activists, and students, would take part in the mandal sadas being held in each constituency.

    From the delivery of vehicles and notices to houses to the LED walls for displaying videos, the organizing committee is also responsible for arranging accommodation, food, and other facilities for the Chief Minister, ministers and officials. Sponsors must be found to raise the necessary funds to run the event. The order also suggested that the district collector should discuss it with the people's representatives and prominent officials. It is specifically suggested that cultural institutions should organize art programs; government, semi-government, local bodies, Kudumbashree and educational institutions should take up the promotion of the program.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams vkp

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate anr

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49 after attack by street dogs gcw

    Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai passes away at 49

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals AJR

    Hamas operatives found with instructions for cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli President reveals

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third crane to be unloaded from Zhen Hua 15 Chinese ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Recent Stories

    Night of terror! New footage shows Nova Festival victims dancing, laughing ahead of Hamas massacre (WATCH) snt

    Night of terror! New footage shows Nova Festival victims dancing, laughing ahead of Hamas massacre (WATCH)

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams vkp

    Students free to dress however they want...' Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar over allowing Hijab at govt exams

    6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe RKK

    6 saree ideas to steal from Shweta Tiwari's wardrobe

    Wagh Bakri to Girnar Tata Tea India top 7 tea brands you must try gcw eai

    Wagh Bakri to Girnar: India's top 7 tea brands you must try

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate anr

    KSEB: Kerala homes under 100 sq mtrs can get electricity without ownership certificate

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon