Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP

    A case has been registered against the admins of 12 pro-congress social media under IPC sections 153 and 506. These sections are to create provocation and intimidation with the intention of rioting

    Kerala: Case filed against 12 social media accounts for sending death threats to DCP rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The police have initiated an investigation into twelve social media accounts in the incident of threatening the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who strangled the neck of a KSU worker attempting to show the Chief Minister a black flag during the Nava Kerala Sadas. 

    A case has been registered against the admins of 12 pro-congress social media under IPC sections 153 and 506. These sections are to create provocation and intimidation with the intention of rioting. The Congress-KSU workers showed a black flag to CM Pinarayi during Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode. While preventing this, DCP Baiju tightened his hands around the neck of the KSU worker Joel Anthony.

    The DCP received threatening messages and bad remarks when the footage of the incident went viral. The State cyber security cell suggested the DGP to file a case. The Nadakkavu police started an investigation of about 12 accounts with the help of cyber cells.

    The Congress and KSU workers complained that the government and police are protecting the DCP who strangled the neck of a KSU worker. Amid this situation, the Kerala Students Union (KSU) has approached the High Court and the Human Rights Commission seeking intervention. Additionally, Congress has filed a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority, urging action in response to the incident. Meanwhile, DCP Baiju is presently serving in Malappuram. 

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Human trafficking scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai snt

    'Human trafficking' scam: CID probe uncovers third illegal emigration flight to the US from Dubai

    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark AJR

    NCP leader Jitendra Awhad issues apology amid row over his 'Lord Ram is a non-vegetarian' remark

    BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations vkp

    BBMP, NHAI to issue notices to Bengaluru's Mall of Asia for building violation and noise pollution allegations

    G20 Summit website faced massive DDoS attack with 16 lakh bot hits per minute, reveals I4C CEO snt

    G20 Summit website faced massive DDoS attack with 16 lakh bot hits per minute, reveals I4C CEO

    Recent Stories

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH)

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam or Kodimaram in Indian temples anr

    Know the scientific reasons of Dwajasthambam in Indian temples

    Ram Mandir inauguration Planning a trip to Ayodhya THIS app will help you find affordable stay gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan RKK

    'Dulhania 3': Janhvi kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt in film's sequel, to star opposite Varun Dhawan

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon