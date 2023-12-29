Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers

    As part of the cabinet reshuffling of the Kerala government, actor-politician K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadanappalli Ramachandran took oath as ministers today.

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-politician K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Kadannappalli Ramachandran of Congress (S) were sworn into the Kerala cabinet on Friday (Dec 29). Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at a function held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm, which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party leaders and other officials. To express their disapproval of the Pinarayi government, the Opposition United Democratic Front chose to skip the event.

    The governor had earlier given his approval to the state government's proposal to add two new ministers to the state cabinet. The LDF declared on Sunday that they were reorganising the cabinet and that the new ministers would take office on December 29. Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League resigned as ministers of transport and ports, respectively, following the understanding among the partners in the LDF.

    The Transport Department will be assigned to KB Ganesh Kumar and K Ramachandran with the Ports Department. 

     

    Following the last Assembly elections, a consensus was reached that the two LDF constituent parties would transfer their positions to the other two after the administration had been in power for 2.5 years. 

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh AJR

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

    BREAKING India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31 vkp

    Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat for Mangaluru-Goa route on December 31

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompted 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Recent Stories

    Salaar box office collection: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer surpasses 500 crore globally SHG

    'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer surpasses 500 crore globally

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh AJR

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

    BREAKING India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed (WATCH) vkp

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed at Nelamangala in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon