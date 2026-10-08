A KSRTC bus hit a 16-year-old girl in Kozhikode and she suffered serious injuries. CCTV footage shows the bus striking Mufeeda as it was being entering the bus depot. The bus’s fitness certificate had expired in April, while police also found that it had been without insurance for nearly six years.

A 16-year-old school student suffered serious injuries after being hit by a KSRTC bus at Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district on Thursday morning. The accident happened around 8.30 am as the girl was walking towards the KSRTC bus stand. The injured student has been identified as Mufeeda, a Plus One student of St Sebastian’s Higher Secondary School in Koodaranji. She was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, where she received first aid. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for further treatment.

CCTV captures bus accident

According to police, CCTV footage from the area suggests the accident happened when the driver was manoeuvring the bus into the stand. The driver reportedly failed to notice Mufeeda while moving the bus towards the track.

The bus struck the student, and its front wheel ran over her foot, leaving her with serious injuries. Police are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

The accident has also raised questions about the condition of the bus involved. A check of its documents after the incident reportedly found that its fitness certificate had expired on April 15, 2026.

Police also found that the bus did not have valid insurance and had reportedly remained without insurance for nearly six years.

Social media users debate accident

The CCTV footage has prompted discussion on social media, with viewers offering different views about how the accident happened.

Some users focused on the blind spots around a large bus and argued that a driver may not always be able to see a pedestrian walking close to the vehicle. Some commenters said the footage appeared to show Mufeeda walking on the left side of the bus, potentially outside the driver’s direct line of sight.

Others said both the pedestrian and driver needed to be more cautious in such situations. A few comments also discussed whether the student’s headscarf could have affected her side vision.

However, these comments represent individual reactions to the footage and do not establish responsibility for the accident.

Investigation underway

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances of the crash, including the driver’s actions and the bus’s documentation.

The discovery that the vehicle’s fitness certificate had expired and that it had reportedly been without insurance for several years has added another concern to the case.

Mufeeda remains under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.