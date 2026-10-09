A viral video shows a man travelling in a Delhi Metro women's coach despite being scolded. Social media users are divided over the incident.

A viral video from the Delhi Metro has sparked a debate after a man was seen travelling in a women's coach. The clip was shared by Simran Patel, who was present in the same coach.

The man reportedly boarded the coach and did not get off for several stations. Even after being confronted, he continued standing there. Metro staff at one station also scolded him, but it had no effect, and he kept arguing for a long time.

Simran wrote in her post that this happens daily. One man or several men board the women's coach together. She also tagged Delhi Metro in her caption.

Delhi Metro is considered a safe and affordable mode of transport, with dedicated coaches for women. However, incidents like these raise questions about whether such measures are enough without awareness among passengers, particularly men.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online. Some users defended the man, with one writing, "If women are safer with one man around, what's the problem?" Another commented, "A man can't even travel in peace." A third user called the man shameless.

The debate continues on social media, with many calling for stricter enforcement of rules regarding women's coaches.