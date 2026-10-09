The fitment factor is a multiplier that converts your current basic salary into the new pay structure. The final basic salary will change massively based on this value. For example, an employee has a current basic salary of Rs 18,000. The new basic salary will become Rs 36,000 if the government uses a 2.00 fitment factor. The amount will jump to Rs 45,000 if they use a 2.50 factor. The 8th Pay Commission has not finalized the exact fitment factor yet.