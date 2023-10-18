Kerala: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Sabarimala temple opened for Thula Masam puja (Malayalam month) on October 17 at 5 p.m.  There will be special pujas, including Udayasthamaya Puja, Kalabhabhishekam, Pushpabhishekam, and Padi Puja, on these dates.

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Kottayam: A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees met with an accident at Erumeli in Kottayam on Wednesday (Oct 18). The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned leaving several injured. No one is seriously injured.

    A bus carrying 43 devotees met with an accident. Around 15 people were admitted to Kanjirapally Taluk Hospital and 2 were admitted in Kottayam Medical College.

    The Sabarimala temple opened for Thula Masam puja (Malayalam month) on October 17 at 5 p.m. The melshanti (chief priest) opened the door of the temple in the presence of Tantri Mahesh Mohan. The temple will close on October 22 at 10 p.m. There will be special pujas, including Udayasthamaya Puja, Kalabhabhishekam, Pushpabhishekam, and Padi Puja, on these dates.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to start special services to Pampa on the occasion of Sabarimala Tulamasam Puja. The extensive travel arrangements will start from October 18 to October 22. The KSRTC has confirmed that pre-booking services are available for the convenience of the pilgrims.

    The bus services are available from major bus stations like Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottarakkara, Erumeli, and Chengannur. Due to the rush of passengers, Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot has introduced special buses and pre-booking facilities. In case of more congestion, passengers can avail of services from adjacent units.

    For more information: KSRTC Pampa: 0473 5203445; Thiruvananthapuram: 0471 2323979; Kottarakkara: 0474 2452812; Pathanamthitta: 0468 2222366.

