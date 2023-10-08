Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Munambam boat accident: Body of two fishermen found; 2 still missing

    A boat carrying seven people overturned in Munambam, Ernakulam, on Thursday. The bodies of the two fishermen who went missing were recovered on Saturday

    Kerala: Body of two missing fishermen found at Munambam beach ; 2 still missing rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    Kochi: In the ongoing search for the missing fishermen in Munambam, two bodies were recovered on Saturday (Oct 7). The dead fishermen were Sarath and Mohanan (53).  Sarath's body was cremated yesterday (Oct 7) . Mohanan's body will be handed over to his relatives today after the post-mortem

    A boat carrying seven people overturned in Munambam, Ernakulam, on Thursday at 7 p.m. The incident happened 10 miles from Munambam Beach, at the north end of Vypin Island. The boat named Nanma was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

    The boat was carrying seven people, and three of them were rescued. Anandan, Manikandan, and Baiju were rescued out of the seven people in the boat. The survivors were admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi on Friday morning.

    The search is on for others. Malipuram native Shaji and a native of Alappuzha, are still missing. The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement, and Coastal Police. Fishermen are also on the scene for the search.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
