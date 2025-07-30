BJP has intervened in the arrest of nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, dismissing allegations of child trafficking and religious conversion. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he is hopeful Chhattisgarh government will take necessary steps for their release.

New Delhi: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that the party's state unit has reached out to the Chhattisgarh government over the arrest of the two nuns in Durg, stating that there has been "no issue of trafficking or conversion." Two Kerala-based nuns were arrested at Durg Railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 over charges of human trafficking and religious conversion



Speaking with ANI, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, “We have immediately reached out to the government of Chhattisgarh and clarified that these are nuns who were accompanying three adult women with the consent of their families for jobs and therefore there was no issue of trafficking, nor was there an issue of any conversion.” Chandrashekhar remains hopeful that the Chhattisgarh government will take the necessary steps.



“I am hopeful that the government of Chhattisgarh will deliver justice to these two nuns who have been charged with this.” Meanwhile, the Opposition has targeted the BJP after the arrest, accusing it of targeting Christian minorities and suppressing legitimate rights.

Scroll to load tweet…

Speaking to the media in Durg, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "We wrote a letter to the CM and also raised this issue in the Lok Sabha, and we all gave statements against it. A delegation of MPs and MLAs from Kerala had come to meet them, but they were told to come tomorrow because a BJP delegation is in Raipur, so they were not allowed to meet. I told the DG that they should be allowed to meet; otherwise, we will stage a sit-in here... now their meeting has happened."



In Delhi, veteran Congress MP K Suresh blamed right-wing elements for orchestrating the incident. "After the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, the Christian minorities are attacked every day by Bajrang Dal with the support of the BJP government. Two days ago, two girls came with consent to join the Nuns for work. But the Bajrang Dal decided that these nuns had taken two girls for conversion from Hinduism to Christianity. So they attacked the nuns. After that, the Chhattisgarh Police filed an FIR. The two innocent nuns and those girls are in jail...," he said.



On July 27, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that, according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from their parents but were physically assaulted after being arrested.