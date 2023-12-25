Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off tomorrow; to have drone light show for first time

The third edition of Beypore International Water Fest in Kozhikode will begin from December 26 to December 29. The fest will also witness a drone light show for the first time in the state.

Kozhikode: For the first time, Kerala will witness an incredible drone light show over the sky in association with the Beypore International Water Festival. The Beypore Fest will begin on December 26. The drone light show that was shown during the Mysore Dussehra, Diwali celebrations, and IPL will be seen in Beypore, according to Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyas.

The Minister said that he is extending an invitation to celebrate Christmas and New Year's with Kerala tourism this year.

The water fest will also feature fishing, netting, and native canoe rowing competitions in addition to adventure sports like sit-on-top kayaking, white water kayaking, and bamboo rafting.

The main attraction of the fair is the Kite Fest with the participation of five countries. Along with water sports events, there will also be art and music events. The Beypore Water Fest will officially begin tomorrow at 7 am with a cycle rally from Kozhikode Beach to Beypore Beach. Tourism and Public Works Department Minister Mohammad Riyas will inaugurate at Beypore Beach at 6.30 pm.

On the second day, competitions for water sports begin. The Indian Army's martial arts demonstration and the Indian Navy band's performance at Beypore would be the day's other highlights. At 7 p.m., well-known bands and vocalists will perform on the beaches in Beypore, Chaliyam, and Nalloor.

From December 26 to 29, Coast Guard and Navy vessels are also open to the public.

With kiosks showcasing craftspeople and textile merchants from 20 states, the Responsible Tourism Mission's textile festival at Farook Nalloor Stadium will infuse a little bit of history.